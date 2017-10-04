Rate sensitive shares trade firm post RBI policy; PSU Bank index up 1%

Shares of rate sensitive sectors such as financials, automobiles and real estate were trading firm after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 6% and 5.75%, respectively, at Wednesday's monetary policy review, keeping in line with what analysts and experts had forecast.At 02:45 PM: and Nifty Private Bank index were up 0.5%, while index up 1.1% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nifty Auto and indices were up 0.5% each as compared to 0.75% gain in the Nifty 50 index.State Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda were from the index up 1% each.The implementation of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) so far also appears to have had an adverse impact, rendering prospects for the manufacturing sector uncertain in the short term. This may further delay the revival of investment activity, which is already hampered by stressed balance sheets of banks and corporates.“Consumer confidence and overall business assessment of the manufacturing and services sectors surveyed by the Reserve Bank weakened in Q2 of 2017-18; on the positive side, firms expect a significant improvement in business sentiment in Q3. Taking into account the above factors, the projection of real GVA growth for 2017-18 has been revised down to 6.7% from the August 2017 projection of 7.3%, with risks evenly balanced,” said in fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement.The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was of the view that various structural reforms introduced in the recent period will likely be growth augmenting over the medium- to long-term by improving the business environment, enhancing transparency and increasing formalisation of the economy. The Reserve Bank continues to work towards the resolution of stressed corporate exposures in bank balance sheets which should start yielding dividends for the economy over the medium term, it added.