Prices of are going downhill with the Union textiles ministry’s plan to go for dilution of the mandatory packaging order and dwindling crop supplies triggered by demonetisation.



Amid projected shortfall of 0.17 million bales (one bale is 180 kg) of B Twill bags during the rabi marketing season (RMS) 2016-17, the ministry has allowed a dilution of 10 per cent in the mandatory packaging order for food grains. The 1 Packaging Materials Act, 1987, mandates 100 per cent use of bags for packaging of food grains meant for government procurement



The shortfall in B T will sacking bags will be offset by the use of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) bags.



The raw prices have tanked to Rs 36,650 per tonne in February this year from Rs 56,520 per tonne in July 2016 and are likely to plunge further. In 2015-16, there was an unabated rise in prices of The downtrend in prices could dissuade farmers from growing more in the 2017-18 sowing season, said a mill owner.



"The combined effect of demonetisation and the government opting for plastic bags to meet the food grains requirement for the rabi marketing season has come as a double blow to the industry. The impact is already showing in softening prices of raw jute", he said.



Later, the ministry gave further permission for use of 0.32 million bales of plastic bags to cater to packaging requirement of the RMS.crop size during the 2016-17 season is estimated at 9.5 million bales. However, only 65 per cent of the production has arrived so far in the market.Public sector firm Corporation of India (JCI) has so far procured 0.22 million bales. JCI is continuing with its purchase since lower-grade (TD-6 and below) raised in Nadia and Murshidabad in West Bengal and parts of Bihar are available at MSP (minimum support price) rates. Further, MSP grade differences are comparatively lower to ruling market prices. This may enable JCI to achieve its initial procurement target of 0.45 million bales during this financial year.Though JCI’s procurement operations is expected to stabilise the prices and arrest falling tendencies, majority quantity purchases will be of TD-6 and lower grades which have least scope of being used in the laid down batch mix of finished goods. This apart, the low-grade varieties of have least use in manufacturing diversified products for which there is mounting pressure from the government.