RBI Polcy: Markets pare losses to turn flat

BSE Bankex was down 1% dragged by PNB, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank

Benchmark indices pared losses to turn flat as kept unchanged at 6.25%. The Central Bank also changed its policy stance to 'Neutral' from 'Accommodative'. FY17 GVA target was lowered to 6.9% from earlier target of 7.1%.



MSF, Bank rate was left unchanged at 6.75% while Reverse stayed at 5.75%. Rate on hold to assess demonetisation impact on inflation, output gap, said adding that expect CAD to be below 1% of GDP for FY17.



fell as much as 160 points as soon as the policy was announced while breached its crucial 8,750 levels. Earlier this week, both indexes had hit a four-month high on rate-cut hopes.



At 3:17 pm, the S&P BSE was trading at 28,317, down 17 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,776, up 8 points. BSE index gained 0.5%, while BSE index was up 0.2%.



Market breadth depicted fall with 1,372 advances over 1,438 declines on the BSE. 144 stocks remained unchanged.



BSE Bankex yesterday snapped a four-day rally and continued to trade in negative, down 1% dragged by PNB, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. All stocks were trading in negative post the policy review.



M&M, Coal India, Cipla, TCS and Tata Motors were top movers on BSE while Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys were the biggest laggards.



Tata Steel hits a two-year high of Rs 487, up 3% on the BSE in early morning trade after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 232 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3), against loss of Rs 2,748 crore in a year ago quarter. The stock was currently trading 0.8%.



FMCG stocks were among the biggest decliners with cigarette maker ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) falling as much as 1.7% after it hit a record high in the previous session.



Infosys shares fell around 1% after media reports that the founders NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Nandan Nilekani among others are learnt to have raised concerns over the governance of the company.



Pranati Deva