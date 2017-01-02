Real estate, cement shares trade firm in weak market

UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, Oberoi Realty, DLF, HDIL and NBCC were up 2%-5% on BSE

Shares of and companies were trading firm in otherwise weak market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of incentives to boost rural and urban housing post demonetization.



UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, JK Lakshmi Cement, India Cements, Heidelberg Cement, Prism and JK Cements from the sector and Oberoi Realty, DLF, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), NBCC, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls and J Kumar Infra from the were up in the range of 2%-5% on the BSE.



At 10:13 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.39% or 104 points at 26,523.