Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty below 8,200; Smallcap outperforms
Business Standard

Real estate, cement shares trade firm in weak market

UltraTech, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, Oberoi Realty, DLF, HDIL and NBCC were up 2%-5%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of real estate and cement companies were trading firm in otherwise weak market after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of incentives to boost rural and urban housing post demonetization.

UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Dalmia Bharat, JK Lakshmi Cement, India Cements, Heidelberg Cement, Prism Cement and JK Cements from the cement sector and Oberoi Realty, DLF, Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL), NBCC, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate and J Kumar Infra from the real estate were up in the range of 2%-5% on the BSE.


At 10:13 am; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.39% or 104 points at 26,523.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced interest subsidy of up to 4% on loans taken in the New Year under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY).

Announcing a slew of measures, Modi said 33% more homes will be built for the poor under the PMAY in rural areas.

Loans of up to Rs 900,000 taken out in 2017 to receive interest rebate of 4%, while loans of up to Rs 1,200,000 taken out in 2017 to receive interest rebate of 3% and loans of up to Rs 200,000 taken in 2017 for new housing, or extension of housing in rural areas, to receive an interest rebate of 3%. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

Most of the real estate and cement sector stocks had corrected between November 8 and December 26, post demonisation.

Company 08/11/2016 26/12/2016 % chg 30/12/2016 % chg
J K Cements 912.20 640.35 -29.80 730.00 14.00
H D I L 74.45 54.25 -27.13 61.45 13.27
India Cements 155.40 107.75 -30.66 120.10 11.46
NBCC 234.70 220.00 -6.26 244.00 10.91
J Kumar Infra 199.05 189.60 -4.75 210.00 10.76
Dalmia Bhar. 2021.75 1294.15 -35.99 1418.15 9.58
DLF 143.65 105.35 -26.66 115.00 9.16
Heidelberg Cem. 136.55 103.20 -24.42 112.65 9.16
UltraTech Cem. 3958.10 3086.25 -22.03 3330.00 7.90
Swan Energy 113.55 150.20 32.28 160.80 7.06
Ambuja Cem. 244.15 198.10 -18.86 210.75 6.39
Oberoi Realty 338.10 291.95 -13.65 309.50 6.01
Century Textiles 976.65 762.60 -21.92 807.50 5.89
Godrej Propert. 358.50 293.00 -18.27 308.55 5.31
Sunteck Realty 275.50 209.60 -23.92 220.50 5.20
ACC 1503.75 1286.75 -14.43 1349.50 4.88
JK Lakshmi Cem. 466.65 346.65 -25.72 363.45 4.85
Unitech 5.69 4.06 -28.65 4.24 4.43
Indbull.RealEst. 80.50 69.55 -13.60 72.50 4.24
Prism Cement 101.95 77.45 -24.03 79.40 2.52
Phoenix Mills 363.55 363.75 0.06 371.35 2.09
Sobha 270.35 245.70 -9.12 250.35 1.89
Omaxe 165.85 157.45 -5.06 160.00 1.62

