Real estate shares in focus; DLF, HDIL, Indiabulls up over 3%

DLF, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), Indiabulls Real Estate, Ansal Properties, NBCC, DB Realty and Kolte Patil Developers were up between 2% to 5% on the NSE.



At 10:13 am; the index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2% as compared to 0.04% decline in the Nifty 50 index.



Thus far in 2017, in past 11 trading sessions, realty index has outperformed the market by surging 10% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016 announced new schemes to boost the housing sector. The benchmark index was up 2.5% during the same period.



In his address to the nation, PM Modi said home loans in urban areas up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh will receive interest subvention of 4% and 3%, respectively. Also, in rural areas home loans up to Rs 2 lakh will get interest rebate of 3%. The number of houses being built for the poor in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana is being increased by 33%.