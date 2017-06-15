Refined edible oil import surges in May

Monthly import of refined surged last month, to 2,94,409 tonnes, about 22 per cent of the overall import of 1.03 million tonnes.

After a high of 245,554 tonnes in December 2016, refined oil import fell to 196,623 tonnes in January, 20-21 per cent of the entire import of

“Refined (refined, bleached and diodised or RBD) import into India started increasing thereafter, following export duty levy by the governments of Indonesia and Malaysia, which made import of (CPO) costlier than refined oil,” said B V Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

To promote local processing industry, the two governments had levied an export duty of four per cent on and 12 per cent on CPO. With this, the duty differential of 7.5 per cent into India got nullified, making the import of into India eventually cheaper than CPO. The industry, therefore, has urged the government to keep the duty differential between and CPO at a minimum of 15 per cent, to promote processing in India.

The price differential between CPO and is only $5 a tonne, says the industry.

“Rising import of is affecting India in two ways. Apart from hitting the crushing of oilseeds, resulting in lower realisation for farmers, India has started importing of palm stearin, a byproduct of CPO processing. So, by not raising the duty differential to at least 15 per cent, we are encouraging the processing industry in another countries and harming it in our own country,” says Atul Chaturvedi, chief executive at Adani Wilmar, producer of the 'Fortune' brand of