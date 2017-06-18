Regulatory issues put IPCA earnings at risk

The problems at IPCA Laboratories don’t seem to end. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has restricted its three plants —Ratlam and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Piparia in Silvassa — from supplying drugs to that country till they comply with its guidelines on good manufacturing practice. The facilities had been under an FDA ‘import alert’ since early 2015 and the Street was anticipating some resolution on these issues. The new action by the US regulator saw the stock lose a little more than eight per cent, to close at Rs 470.70, on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?