Three stocks that could defy the IT slowdown

Investors are willing to bear GST pain for long-term gains, says Nandurkar
Business Standard

Regulatory issues put IPCA earnings at risk

The new action by the US regulator saw the stock lose a little more than 8%, to close at Rs 470.70

Ujjval Jauhari 

The problems at IPCA Laboratories don't seem to end. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has restricted its three plants —Ratlam and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Piparia in Silvassa — from supplying drugs to that country till they comply with its guidelines on good manufacturing practice. The facilities had been under an FDA 'import alert' since early 2015 and the Street was anticipating some resolution on these issues. The new action by the US regulator saw the stock lose a little more than eight per cent, to close at Rs 470.70, on ...

Regulatory issues put IPCA earnings at risk

The new action by the US regulator saw the stock lose a little more than 8%, to close at Rs 470.70

The problems at IPCA Laboratories don’t seem to end. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has restricted its three plants —Ratlam and Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh and Piparia in Silvassa — from supplying drugs to that country till they comply with its guidelines on good manufacturing practice. The facilities had been under an FDA ‘import alert’ since early 2015 and the Street was anticipating some resolution on these issues. The new action by the US regulator saw the stock lose a little more than eight per cent, to close at Rs 470.70, on ...

