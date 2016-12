The stock rallied 7% to Rs 56.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade

has rallied 7% to Rs 56.80 on the BSE in intra-day trade after nearly 2% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal.



At 09:35 am; around 12.35 million equity shares representing 1.68% of total equity of Reliance Defence have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.



The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.



At 10:19 am; the stock was up 4% at Rs 55.15 on the BSE as compared to 0.34% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 14.36 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.