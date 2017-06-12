Reliance General Insurance IPO by FY18-end

Anil Ambani-controlled will float Initial Public Offer for its general insurance arm and list on the stock exchange, which may give the company a valuation of Rs 6,000 crore.

is targeting by the end of this financial year. It may also look for a strategic partner.

Reliance General Insurance, fully owned by Reliance Capital, is planning to dilute 10 per cent of its shares in FY18. In the next three years, they are planning to dilute 25 per cent of their shares.

Rakesh Jain, Executive Director and CEO, said the listing will enable retail investors to participate in this high growth and new wealth creation opportunity.

The insurer has, however, not ruled out the possibility of stake sale and thereby getting a strategic partner. But the insurer did not indicate a timeline for it.

In the general insurance business, a slew of companies including and government-owned New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation are planning to get listed in the near future. life insurance is the only insurance company which is listed till now.

With 40 per cent growth in the premiums earned in FY17, (RGI) has earned premiums worth Rs 4,007 crore from Rs 2,791.56 crore in FY16. Moreover, the profit before tax saw a 32 per cent rise and stood at Rs130 crore in FY17 from Rs 99.08 crore in FY16.

The investment portfolio of the Company as on March 31, 2017 was Rs 6, 724 crore, up 25 per cent from Rs 5, 395.33 crore. The Assets under Management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent in FY17 to Rs 6,700 crore.