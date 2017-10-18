Reliance Industries, Adani Transmission, Petronet LNG hit record high

(RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Transmission, Hindalco Industries and Indraprastha Gas are among 21 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index, which hit their respective new highs on the BSE on Wednesday in an otherwise weak market.Ashok Leyland, Finolex Industries, Havells India, NBCC (India), NIIT Technologies, Petronet LNG, Tata Chemicals and Vakrangee too hit record highs today. At 10:38 AM; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.31% or 102 points lower at 32,508.RIL hit a new high of Rs 894, up 2% on the BSE, extending its 4% gain in past four trading sessions. The company had reported a 12.5% increase consolidated net profit at Rs 8,109 crore for the second-quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18) on back of higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.“Future outlook for refining and petrochemical segments look upbeat as the company ramps up off gas cracker and commences operations of petcoke gasifiers. We are raising estimates for petrochemicals and Jio, while we moderately cut forecasts for refining segment,” analyst at IIFL Wealth Management said in a note and retains BUY rating on the stock with a two year price target of Rs 1,300.Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Bajaj Electricals and Whirlpool of India from the consumer electronics sector hit all-time high on expectation of higher demand in festival season.The Q2FY18 performance of the consumer electrical sector is likely to witness a sequential recovery owing to restocking by trade channels post Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out on 1 July 2017.“Post GST, the consumer demand is reviving gradually. Last year despite of the adverse impact of Demonetization in December, Whirlpool of India was able to maintain robust growth. This year we expect better performance with more disposable income, good monsoon, rollout of GST and growing demand ahead of festive season,” the brokerage firm Kisan Ratilal Choksey Shares and Securities said in a note.The outlook at the Petronet LNG’s 5 million MT terminal at Kochi currently remained under -utilized on account of lack of pipeline connectivity. GAIL has recently started the work of its Kochi-Koottanud-Mangalore-Bangalore pipeline, which is expected to get completed by the end of 2018.Thus, we expect to see the company to be headed for a significant increase in the bottom-line. Better utilization at Dahej and a moderate increase in the re-gasification tariffs can further contribute to earnings. If the GAIL pipeline gets completed on schedule, the company could receive additional 1-1.5 MMTPA of gas going forward, the brokerage firm said in Diwali picks.