Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer hit new highs

Maruti Suzuki India, Trent, HSIL, Vakrangee and Grindwell Norton were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Maruti Suzuki India, Trent, HSIL, Vakrangee and Grindwell Norton were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday.

Bajaj Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, V-Guard Industries, Titan Company and Whirlpool of India from the consumer durable sector, Ashoka Buildcon and Dilip Buildcon from the infrastructure sector too hit new highs on Friday.

Future Retail has moved higher to its new high of Rs 655, up 11% on the BSE on back of an over three-fold jump in trading volumes. Till 02:57 PM; a combined 3.46 million equity shares representing 0.7% of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In past three trading sessions, Future Retail has rallied 27% after leading retail chain Future Group plans to open 10,000 member-only Easyday stores to make it an Rs 1.5 lakh crore business opportunity by 2022. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% during the period.

Reliance Industries was trading 0.53% higher at Rs 950, and hit an all-time high of Rs 959 in intra-day trade on Friday. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 958.20 touched on October 26, 2017 in intra-day deals.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ASHOKA BUILDCON 238.35 246.50 244.00 23-Nov-17
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 464.45 471.70 470.00 23-Nov-17
CROMPTON GR. CON 265.00 292.05 258.90 13-Nov-17
DILIP BUILDCON 942.05 972.65 938.90 23-Nov-17
ELGI EQUIPMENT 268.20 274.35 272.00 23-Nov-17
FUTURE RETAIL 651.70 655.00 606.00 23-Nov-17
GRINDWELL NORTON 522.70 522.70 510.00 23-Nov-17
HSIL 523.50 564.35 510.00 21-Nov-17
KALPATARU POWER 441.10 449.80 440.50 23-Nov-17
MARUTI SUZUKI 8491.90 8534.00 8531.50 22-Nov-17
RELIANCE INDS. 948.75 959.00 958.20 26-Oct-17
TITAN COMPANY 828.85 829.00 826.40 22-Nov-17
TRENT 344.55 353.00 350.00 23-Nov-17
TVS MOTOR CO. 740.20 743.85 738.40 23-Nov-17
V-GUARD INDS. 238.25 240.15 237.70 15-Nov-17
VAKRANGEE 711.60 717.90 713.20 22-Nov-17
WHIRLPOOL INDIA 1519.00 1523.60 1518.00 23-Nov-17


First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 15:13 IST

