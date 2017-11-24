Reliance Industries, Future Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer hit new highs

Reliance Industries, Future Retail, India, Trent, HSIL, Vakrangee and Grindwell Norton were among 17 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective new highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday.Bajaj Electricals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, V-Guard Industries, Titan Company and Whirlpool of India from the consumer durable sector, Ashoka Buildcon and Dilip Buildcon from the infrastructure sector too hit new highs on Friday.has moved higher to its new high of Rs 655, up 11% on the BSE on back of an over three-fold jump in trading volumes. Till 02:57 PM; a combined 3.46 million equity shares representing 0.7% of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.In past three trading sessions, has rallied 27% after leading retail chain Future Group plans to open 10,000 member-only Easyday stores to make it an Rs 1.5 lakh crore business opportunity by 2022. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% during the period.was trading 0.53% higher at Rs 950, and hit an all-time high of Rs 959 in intra-day trade on Friday. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 958.20 touched on October 26, 2017 in intra-day deals.