Reliance Industries hits record high ahead of Q2 results

-
ALSO READCan RJio dent RIL's Q2 performance? Here's what analysts say Reliance Industries hits over 9-year high; stock up 41% in 2017 Reliance Industries up for the fourth straight trading day Reliance Industries hits new high, gains over 4% RIL up 4% on 1:1 bonus issue; Nifty ends above 9,900, but flat for the week
-
RIL is likely to report a healthy growth in profit after tax (PAT) on a standalone basis for 11th quarter in a row thanks to record growth in refining and petrochemical businesses, its telecom unit Reliance Jio could impact consolidated results, analysts say.
Earlier in the June quarter, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 28% (12.7% QoQ) to Rs 9,108 crore. Gross refining margin for the quarter grew by 3.5% to 9-year high of $11.9 a barrel against $11.50 a barrel on a sequential basis. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 62% from Rs 540 (adjusted to 1:1 bonus share), as compared to 21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU