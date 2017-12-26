Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki rally over 75% the last one year

Four stocks - Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and – from the S&P BSE Sensex have rallied more than 75% since December 26, 2016.The benchmark Sensex ended above its crucial 34,000 level at 34,010.61 on Tuesday, up 31.8% from its one year back level on back of strong an over Rs 1-lakh crore net inflow by the domestic mutual funds. On December 26, 2016, the Sensex had closed at 52-week low of 25,807.10.Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Wipro and Asian Paints are among others that outperformed the market by gaining more than 32% in past one year.The domestic mutual funds have pumped in net amount of Rs 122,031 crore in equities till Friday, December 22, 2017, the market regulator Sebi data shows.Meanwhile, around 88 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index have become multi-bagger and surging more than 100% during the period. Of which HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, Rain Industries, Venky’s India and Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing were up between 520% and 1,321%.