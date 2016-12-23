RInfra exits IEX, sells 4% stake for Rs 103 cr to an FPI

has sold off its entire 4.12% stake in India Energy Exchange for Rs 103 crore, ten times higher than the value, to a foreign portfolio investor, sources said.

With this stake sale, Reliance Infra has fully exited from IEX, India’s largest power exchange.

This deal comes on the heels of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) selling 4.12 per cent stake in IEX to Motilal Oswal PE in March this year and global investment firm Bessemer selling its stake in two separate deals to TVS Capital and Dalmia group.

IEX has 9% share in the total power market and Reliance Infra was one of the primary investors in the company with 4.12% stake, bought in 2007 for Rs 1.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infra is reportedly in talks with Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management to sell its entire portfolio of road projects.

The proposed is a part of the company's strategy to restructure its heavy debt by exiting from capital intensive businesses like road construction.

Reliance Infra is developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and also has a presence in the defence sector.

It is also present across the value chain of power businesses i.e. generation, transmission, distribution and power trading.

The company also provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for developing power and road projects.