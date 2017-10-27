Reliance Nippon AMC IPO oversubscribed 81 times on last day

The initial public offer of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) was oversubscribed 81.22 times so far on the last day of bidding today.



The to raise an estimated Rs 1,542.42 crore received bids for 3,47,95,79,988 shares against the total issue size of 4,28,40,000 shares (excluding anchor portion), according to NSE data till 1615 hrs.



Till yesterday, the was oversubscribed 7.45 times.Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group's asset management arm on Tuesday raised a little over Rs 462 crore from anchor investors.The company has fixed the price band at Rs 247-252 per share.This is the first initial share sale by a major asset management company (AMC) in India, though smaller rival UTI Mutual Fund's plans have been in the works for a long time.Also, it is the first from the Reliance group after Reliance Power in 2008. Other listed firms of the group include Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Communications, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Infra.RNAM's public issue comprises fresh issuance of 2.45 crore shares, besides an offer for sale of 3.67 crore shares by Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Company.JM Financial, CLSA, Nomura and Axis Capital are the global coordinators and book running lead managers for the initial share sale.