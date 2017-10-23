Reliance Nippon AMC IPO: Should you invest?

Sticking to its schedule, Reliance Capital is on track to list its arm – (RNLAM). The issue, which would open on October 25, has many positives such as a diversified asset base with strong investment track record. These attributes have helped grow its business profitably. Equally important is its positioning as number three player (11.4 per cent market share, as per ICRA) among companies (AMCs), which is aided by an exhaustive distribution network. While these pluses augur well, the initial public offering (IPO) priced at 36x FY17 earnings on pre-issue basis and 38x on post-issue basis seem to leave little on the table for those interested in immediate listing gains. The offer may, hence, be best suited for long-only investors.

Business

RNLAM’s operations can be segmented as mutual funds, managed accounts and offshore funds and advisory mandates. The mutual funds business, which accounts for about 58 per cent of the RNLAM’s assets under management (AUMs), handles debt and equity products including (ETFs). Debt funds, including liquid products, account for about 65 per cent of total mutual fund AUMs as on June 30, 2017. The proportion is higher than those of and ICICI Prudential AMC (55 - 60 per cent), which is also a reason for RNLAM’s better profitability as managing debt funds involves relatively lower expenses vis-a-vis equity.

As for the managed assets business (41 per cent of AUMs), managing funds of the (EPFO) accounts for over 80 per cent of this portfolio. also offers portfolio management services or PMS to individuals (mainly high net worth) and manages alternative investment funds (AIF), though their contribution to AUMs and revenues is quite meagre for now.

also handles offshore funds across Asia, Middle East, Europe and US and provides advisory services to its clients.

Financials

The strength of lies in its ability to grow its AUMs in a profitable manner. Its total AUMs have grown from Rs 1,60,045 crore in FY13 to Rs 3,50,755 crore in FY17 – a (CAGR) of 22 per cent. The mutual funds business has clocked 25.7 per cent during this period, while managed accounts business has witnessed 19.1 per cent growth. On the back of strong AUM growth, its revenue, operating profit and net profit too have expanded at a of 21 per cent, 28 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively over FY13 – FY17.

Issue details

The issue proceeds, estimated between Rs 1,512 crore and Rs 1,542 crore, is to be deployed towards RNLAM’s business development plans, which include setting up a new AIF, marketing spends and setting up new branches. Interestingly, Rs 165 crore is set aside for inorganic growth, which analysts believe is essential to move at least 50 basis points higher in the league table.

Valuations

At the upper end of the price band, the is valued at 36x FY17 earnings (pre-issue). Due to lack of immediate compares, if these valuations are compared with that of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) which trade at 30 – 40x FY17 earnings, the issue appears reasonable. However, considering RNLAM’s higher exposure to debt MFs (which traditionally command lower valuations – five per cent of AUMs) and its business model which is relatively risk-free as against NBFCs who take balance sheet risk, RNLAM’s valuations seem to be on the higher side.

Risks

Unlike ICICI Prudential or HDFC AMC, RNLAM’s model relies on third parties and intermediaries for its distribution network, which currently works on long-term agreements. Any change in this structure could impact RNLAM’s network. Much of the retail investor inflows lately have been channelized through systematic investment plans (SIPs). This insulates them partly from the redemption pressures and the AMC industry too hasn’t seen the kind of redemption pressure witnessed during the Lehman crisis. However, a bad spell in equities could impact the AUMs and balance sheets of AMCs, if the industry is exposed to similar pressures. And, this could reflect on their profitability and valuations.



