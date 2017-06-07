Reliance Nippon Life AMC plans IPO in FY18; will sell minimum 10% stake

Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year through an initial public offering of shares. Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year through an initial public offering of shares.

The company, which is one of India's biggest fund houses with about $55 billion in assets under management, said it will sell a minimum 10% stake in the

"Initially we will be listing 10% and as per the SEBI listing guidelines over the next three years we will be going up to 25%," said Chief Executive Sundeep Sikka, referring to the rules set by India's capital regulator.

The company's two owners, Reliance Capital Ltd and Japan's Nippon Life Insurance, will participate in the IPO, he added.

Sikka declined to give further details but said the company would immediately start the process of hiring banks to manage the

Reliance Capital, which owns 51% of the asset management company, is part of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.