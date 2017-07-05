Religare Enterprises hits record low





The financial services firm reported a standalone net loss of Rs 159 crore in FY17 against a net profit of Rs 84 crore in the previous year, as revenue fell sharply to Rs 35 crore from Rs 125 crore.



The company has sold several arms such as asset management, capital and health insurance in the past year. Its arm is also in the process of unwinding its corporate loan book following regulatory directions.



According to Business Standard report, include private equity funds and corporate are in talks to buy out small and medium enterprise-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) and its housing finance business.

According to sources, Piramal Enterprises and the Edelweiss group are in talks to buy both the businesses of as a block, added report.

Thus far in the current calendar year 2017, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 42% as compared to 17% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.