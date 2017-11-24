Remit excess securities transaction tax to govt in 15 days: BSE to brokers

Leading bourse has asked stock brokers to furnish details of excess (STT) collected by them during the financial year 2015-16 and for prior years, as well as to remit the amount to the government, within the next 15 days.



The move follows a circular issued by the additional commissioner of drawing attention towards excess collected by some brokers and sub-brokers, which is not being remitted to the government's account.



"As per the IT circular, trading members who have collected excess and retained with them for financial year 2015-16 and preceding years as on March 31, 2016, are required to remit such excess directly to the government account," said in a circular dated November 23.It also said that "details regarding the same (excess STT) should be intimated to the office of the additional commissioner of within 15 days from the date of this (BSE) notice".The additional commissioner of in his circular has stated that instances had come to his notice "that at times, excess is collected and retained by some of the brokers/sub-brokers and the same is not remitted to the government account".