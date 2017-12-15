Renaissance Jewellery zooms 20% on robust Q2 results

-
Revenue of the company grew 34% at Rs 384 crore against Rs 286 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 6.94% from 5.6% in previous year quarter.
For the first half (April to September) of the current financial year 2017-18 (FY18), the company has reported 95% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 25.8 crore. Revenue grew 36% at Rs 760 crore on YoY basis.
For the entire FY18, the management expected the consolidated net profit to increase by 40%-50% over the previous year. The consolidated sales is expected to grow by about 18% to 22% compared to the sales of FY17, Renaissance Jewellery said in a statement.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold with a combined 293,584 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At 10:46 AM; there were pending buy orders for 121,153 shares on both the exchanges.
