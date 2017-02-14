Repco Home Finance dips on assets quality concerns

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio as a percentage of total loans surged to its highest level of 2.65% in December 2016 quarter (Q3FY17) against 2.41% advances in the previous quarter.
Net NPAs rose to 1.51% of advances for the quarter ended December 2016 against 1.3% of the advances in the quarter ended September 2016. Gross NPAs and Net NPAs stood at 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively, at the end of December 2015 quarter.
Net profit of the housing finance company increased by 20% year on year (YoY) at Rs 46.4 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 38.6 crore in the year ago quarter. Net interest income grew 16% at Rs 90.70 crore on YoY basis. Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 4.2% from 4.5% over the previous year.
In past six trading sessions, the stock was down 12% from Rs 760 on February 6, against 0.4% decline in the benchmark index.
|Quarter
|NPAs in %
|ended
|Gross
|Net
|Q3FY14
|2.0
|1.3
|Q4FY14
|1.5
|0.7
|Q1FY15
|2.5
|1.6
|Q2FY15
|1.7
|0.8
|Q3FY15
|2.0
|1.2
|Q4FY15
|1.3
|0.5
|Q1FY16
|2.2
|1.3
|Q2FY16
|1.8
|0.9
|Q3FY16
|2.3
|1.4
|Q4FY16
|1.3
|0.5
|Q1FY17
|2.2
|1.2
|Q2FY17
|2.4
|1.3
|Q3FY17
|2.6
|1.5
|Source : Company
