Reserve Bank of India raises currency derivatives limit to $100 million

The (RBI) on Monday allowed persons residing in India and (FPIs) to take single-limit positions of up to $100 million in exchange-traded currency derivatives, without having to establish the underlying exposure. The central bank’s earlier guidelines allowed and Indian residents to take long or short positions in dollar-rupee derivatives up to $15 million per exchange, and take positions in the euro-rupee, pound-rupee and yen-rupee pairs up to $5 million equivalent per exchange, without having to establish the existence of the underlying exposure. However, the $100 million limit is the total of all transactions across exchanges and currency pairs, clarified. The circular comes after the (NSE) and the BSE last week received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to introduce cross- The move is expected to improve liquidity in the system, particularly from retail investors. However, the has also seen a lot of speculation, which indirectly influences the rupee’s spot rates.

The increase in limits would help foreign investors, who take positions in offshore to hedge Indian investments.