Retail stocks land knockout punch on heavyweights

Stocks of retail companies such as Future Retail, Avenue Supermarts, and Shoppers Stop have emerged as the top performers on the stock exchanges this year. The BS Retail Index has risen 167.3 per cent since the beginning of the current year, the highest among sectoral indices. The BSE Realty Index is the second-best performer, with an increase of 71.3 per cent year-to-date (YTD), the data compiled by the Business Standard Research Bureau shows. The BS Retail index is an index of five companies operating in the retail sector. It is computed using the weighted average ...