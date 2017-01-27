Rice beats demonetisation blues, as lower rabi output jacks up prices

has overcome demonetisation-led weak consumer demand with its price rising since January due to lower plantation in season and reports of quality deterioration in produce. Farmers, however, claim excessive speculation in physical markets has resulted in lower supplies to mandis.

Data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Food showed has become costlier by 4.3 per cent in the wholesale Delhi mandi since pre-demonetisation. Quoted at Rs 2,400 a quintal, the fair average quality of slumped to Rs 2,350 a quintal in Delhi by the end of December but recovered later to trade at Rs 2,450 a quintal on January 25.

In the north Indian states, the major producing regions in India, the price of the grain has risen by a staggering 28 per cent since November 2016 despite higher production estimates this season.

"There has been nothing new in the past one month. It is just that speculators have increased their control over market. It's good that farmers are getting higher price this season," said Ajay Vir Jakhar, Chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj, an organisation representing the voice of the farmer.

The Directorate of Economics & Statistics under the Ministry of Agriculture, in its first advanced estimates last year, forecast the country's output at 93.88 million tonnes for 2016-17 harvesting season, 2.81 per cent higher than 91.31 million tonnes reported in the same season last year.

The marginal jump in India's output however, has been offset with high moisture, prompting traders to quote lower to farmers. Consequently, farmers and traders are holding quantities of for selling in the lean season, resulting in lower arrivals in mandis for free sale. Apart from that, high moisture in paddy has reduced the shelf life of the grain, which traders believe is a quality issue.

prices have remained firm across the country with Sugandha Sella variety in Bundi, Rajasthan, quoting Rs 4,350 a quintal on Friday, up over 5 per cent from a level of Rs 4,130 about a month ago. Shriram variety of in Nagpur is also quoting higher by three per cent in one month to Rs 5,130 a quintal.

"India's summer-sown output is seen higher this year. However, good domestic and export demand is keeping prices steady to firm. sowing of declined, though. This will keep the price firm going forward in our view," said Rajiv Tevtiya, Managing Director, RML AgTech, an agricultural advisory firm which raised $4 million from private equity firm IvyCap Ventures, for strengthening its information technology backbone and to bring in new products and features on its current offerings.

is also getting support from a sharp decline in acreage during the ongoing sowing season. As per an estimate from the Ministry of Agriculture, sowing area under this season was down 14 per cent to 1.94 million hectares by January 20, compared with 2.25 million hectares by the same time last year.

While contributes nearly 85 per cent, accounts for 15 per cent of India's total output.

Meanwhile, has also seen a rising demand from overseas importers, resulting in a sharp increase in prices. India, the world's biggest exporter, saw its 5-per cent broken parboiled quoting at $346-350 per tonne this week, up from $341-345 last Wednesday.

Demand from African buyers has improved recently. India mainly exports non-basmati to African countries and premier basmati to the Middle East. Iran recently lifted its five-month-long ban on import of basmati from India, following which, prices of this variety have started increasing. Increase in basmati will pull up non-basmati prices too, going forward, said Tevtiya.