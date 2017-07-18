RIL m-cap slips below Rs 5 lakh crore mark

The market valuation of Industries Ltd (RIL) today slipped below the Rs 5 lakh crore mark, a day after the company attained the milestone.



At close of trade today, RIL's market capitalisation (m- cap) stood at Rs 4,94,231.38 crore, which was Rs 10,226.71 less than yesterday's Rs 5,04,458.09 crore.



of the company today lost 2.03 per cent to end at Rs 1,519.90 on Intra-day, it fell 2.53 per cent to Rs 1,512.Sentiment was impacted after the sought about USD 3 billion from Industries, Royal Dutch Shell and following a "partial" arbitration award in its favour over cost recovery in Panna/Mukta and Tapti (PMT) and gas fields in the Arabian Sea.yesterday attained a market valuation of over Rs 5 lakh crore, becoming the second firm after to achieve this milestone.of have surged over 43 per cent so far this year.had earlier this month toppled to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation.The m-cap figures change daily with the stock price movement.