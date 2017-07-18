TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Global Markets: Trump agenda setback scuttles dollar; US shares off

CCI approves Softbank's $1.4-billion investment in Paytm's parent firm
Business Standard

RIL m-cap slips below Rs 5 lakh crore mark

Shares of RIL have surged over 43 per cent so far this year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and son Akash. Pic: Kamlesh Pednekar
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and son Akash. Pic: Kamlesh Pednekar

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) today slipped below the Rs 5 lakh crore mark, a day after the company attained the milestone.

At close of trade today, RIL's market capitalisation (m- cap) stood at Rs 4,94,231.38 crore, which was Rs 10,226.71 less than yesterday's Rs 5,04,458.09 crore.


Shares of the company today lost 2.03 per cent to end at Rs 1,519.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it fell 2.53 per cent to Rs 1,512.

Sentiment was impacted after the government sought about USD 3 billion from Reliance Industries, Royal Dutch Shell and ONGC following a "partial" arbitration award in its favour over cost recovery in Panna/Mukta and Tapti (PMT) oil and gas fields in the Arabian Sea.

RIL yesterday attained a market valuation of over Rs 5 lakh crore, becoming the second firm after TCS to achieve this milestone.

Shares of RIL have surged over 43 per cent so far this year.

RIL had earlier this month toppled TCS to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation.

The m-cap figures change daily with the stock price movement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements