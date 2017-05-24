RInfra InvIT Fund gets Sebi nod to float Rs 2,500-cr IPO

Infrastructure (RInfra) on Wednesday said that has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float its Rs 2,500 crore plus Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Sources told IANS that the proposed IPO is expected to be launched in two weeks' time.

" has received the final observation letter from the for its proposed IPO of units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust. The proposed issue size is Rs 25,000 million with an option to retain over-subscription up to 25 per cent of the issue size," the company said in a statement in Mumbai.

Nippon Life Asset Management is the investment manager to the InvIT. Axis Capital, and are acting as global coordinators and book running lead managers.

and are acting as book-running lead managers.