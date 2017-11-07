Rising crude oil price drives up cost of synthetic textile raw materials

Raw materials have become costlier by two to five per cent over the past month for synthetic textile manufactures, due to a sharp increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude rose 15.2 per cent in a month to its current $64.12 a barrel for spot delivery. This followed developments in Saudi Arabia and a rise in US-North Korea geopolitical tension. Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) is a crude oil derivative and an input for polyester fibre. It was $692 a tonne on Tuesday, a rise of 4.5 per cent in November alone. MEG (mono-ethylene glycol) has become costlier by 2.8 per cent in ...