Rising oil to fuel ONGC, Oil India earnings

Rising demand and geopolitical tensions have led to a rally in crude oil prices, which touched their two-year highs on Tuesday. With Brent crude oil at $59-60 a barrel, the prospects of upstream public sector oil producers such as ONGC and Oil India have got a boost. Analysts had already increased their earnings estimates about a month back, but with oil prices gaining further and the rupee sliding, there is more upside for earnings. A weak rupee will increase realisations for the companies. Street sentiment for oil-producing companies was impacted when Brent oil ...