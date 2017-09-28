Rising oil to fuel ONGC, Oil India earnings

Rising demand and geopolitical tensions have led to a rally in crude oil prices, which touched their two-year highs on Tuesday. With Brent crude oil at $59-60 a barrel, the prospects of upstream public sector oil producers such as ONGC and Oil India have got a boost. Analysts had already increased their earnings estimates about a month back, but with oil prices gaining further and the rupee sliding, there is more upside for earnings. A weak rupee will increase realisations for the companies. Street sentiment for oil-producing companies was impacted when Brent oil ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?