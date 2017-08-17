Rising zinc prices point to zingier outlook for Hindustan Zinc

The Hindustan Zinc stock is up 10 per cent in less than a week, thanks to rising zinc prices. With zinc prices continuing to move up and scaling their highest levels in 10 years, there is more upside for Hindustan Zinc as well. Zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) touched $3,009 per tonne on Wednesday, the highest in a decade. This is a strong rebound after the correction seen from $2,860 levels in March to $2,424 in mid-June. Analysts had earlier ascribed this weakness to muted Chinese data even as they had maintained their positive view looking at lower ...