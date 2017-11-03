Ruchi Soya to sell 51% to Devonshire for Rs 4,000 cr

(PE) player Capital will acquire up to 51 per cent in branded major Ruchi Soya Industries (RSIL), and 100 per cent in specific and their distribution, the latter to be made a specific company to be spun off.



will invest Rs 4,000 crore to acquire the majority share in the company, including a fresh equity issue in a phased manner. The board of in a meeting on Thursday approved the proposed equity sale and restructuring. proposes to issue fresh shares to Capital, an Asia-based which invests primarily in consumer-oriented companies.



is a loss-making company. Its consolidated debt rose from Rs 4,200 crore in 2014-15 to around Rs 6,000 crore for the financial year ended March 2017. On the other hand, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 988 crore on November 2. aims to utilise the Rs 4,000-crore from Capital primarily to reduce debt.“The binding term sheet details Capital taking 51 per cent equity stake in according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) guidelines post approval from the creditors and other statutory/regulatory approvals. It also covers restructuring of RSIL’s certain branded packaged oils distribution business being spun out and to be 100 per cent acquired by the investor for a gross consideration amount of Rs 4,000 crore to be paid to in various tranches. The amount would be substantially utilised for payment to all lenders over the period of time as described in the scheme of arrangement,” the company said in a statement.The board also approved the filing of a petition under Section 230 of the Companies Act (discussion with lenders and exploring options to reduce debt) at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to enter into a scheme of arrangement subject to applicable approvals.RSIL’s share price on the BSE hit a 52-week high of Rs 33.75 on Thursday, following news of the capital infusion, before closing at Rs 29.60, a rise of 4.6 per cent over Wednesday.The company board had on September 6 approved a corporate restructuring exercise, which would allow to consider options such as subsidiarisation or demerger of its business units into separate entities. The company is into refining and brands, palm plantations, oilseed crushing, foods and renewable energy. The term sheet is subject to obtaining approval from its lenders and all other applicable statutory/regulatory consents.For 2016-17, RSIL’s total sales from operations were Rs 18,527 crore, compared to Rs 27,692 crore for 2015-16, due to lower capacity utilisation of manufacturing units and rebalancing of the trading portfolio. The company posted a net loss of Rs 1,257 crore for FY17, against a loss of Rs 1,062 crore in the previous year.