PNB scam fallout: Rupee forwards crash as banks stop issuing LoUs

The upshot of banks’ reluctance to issue letters of credit, letters of undertaking (LoUs) and such guarantees affecting normal functioning of cross-border trades is that one-year rupee forward rates have crashed in the currency market as importers scampered to buy dollars in the spot market to meet their payment obligations.

The crash in the one-year forward rates, about 50 paise in a matter of a few days to as low as 239 paise, reflects the acute dollar shortage in the forwards market. This is accompanied by a spike in spot rates and in the immediate term, typically one ...