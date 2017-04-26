Rupee near 21-month high; trades at 64.07 against US dollar

Foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee

Foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee

The appreciated by 19 paise to trade at nearly 21-month high of 64.07 against the dollar in early trade today at the amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.



dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic supported the



On August 11, 2015, the had touched an intra-day high of 64.33.



Yesterday, the had gained 18 paise against the to end at a near 21-month high of 64.26 on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates amid positive global cues.



Meanwhile, the benchmark rose by 128.37 points, or 0.42 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 30,071.61 in early trade today.

Press Trust of India