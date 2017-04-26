TRENDING ON BS
Sensex breaches 30,000, hits record high on global rally; rupee below 64/$
Business Standard

Rupee near 21-month high; trades at 64.07 against US dollar

Foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to trade at nearly 21-month high of 64.07 against the dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange amid sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said that apart from weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.



On August 11, 2015, the rupee had touched an intra-day high of 64.33.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 18 paise against the US dollar to end at a near 21-month high of 64.26 on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates amid positive global cues.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 128.37 points, or 0.42 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 30,071.61 in early trade today.

