Rupee surges to 2-week high of 67.95

Continuing its winning run for the fourth straight session, the on Monday hit its two-week high of 67.95, appreciating by 8 paise on the sustained unwinding of American by exporters and banks.

Extremely bearish greenback overseas and robust capital inflows predominantly supported the domestic after a tepid start.

It largely shrugged off the early volatility amid growing optimism ahead of the annual budget with concrete policy measures to attract robust foreign flows.

The American dollar came under renewed pressure against most of its major rivals on heightened concerns about the impact of the new US administration's policies on trade and the economy after President Trump over the weekend imposed immigration curbs on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Lower-than-expected US fourth-quarter growth figures also weighed on the greenback as it dampened expectations for a faster rate of interest rate hikes against the backdrop of Fed's first policy meeting of 2017 later this week.

The local unit resumed modestly weak at 68.06 from last Friday's close of 68.03 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market and weakened further to 68.08 due to month-end demand from importers.

However, it made a smart rebound in mid-afternoon deals to hit a fresh intra-day high of 67.93 before ending at 67.95, showing a rise of 8 paise, or 0.12 per cent.

The has strengthened by a good 25 paise in four-day rise against the dollar.

Foreign funds and overseas investors continued their portfolio buying spree and infused USD 158.80 million during the week, which also bolstered sentiment.

The US dollar index was trading slightly higher at 100.94 in late afternoon session.

The RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 68.0426 and for the euro at 72.9621.

In cross- trade, the Indian unit also hardened against the British pound to finish at 85.11 from 85.33 per pound and also rose against the euro to settle at 72.56 as compared to 72.76 earlier.

However, it fell back against the Japanese Yen to conclude at 59.22 per 100 yens from 59.15 last weekend.