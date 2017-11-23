Rupee swings up, 10-year bonds trim losses on market talk of S&P upgrade

-
The Indian rupee rose sharply in late trade after moving in a narrow band for most of Thursday following market talk of a potential sovereign ratings upgrade by Standard & Poor's.
The Indian rupee ended at 64.58 to the dollar after moving in a range of 64.5675-64.8900 during the day, and compared with Wednesday's close of 64.92.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield also cooled off from its highs and ended at 6.99 percent after rising to 7.02 percent. It had closed at 6.96 percent on Wednesday.
Speculation about a India ratings upgrade surfaced after TV channel BTVI reported, citing sources, that S&P will announce its rating review on Friday.
In an email reply to Reuters, S&P said: "We never comment on speculation about our ratings."
Expectations that the other two international ratings agencies - S&P and Fitch - could also better India's sovereign rating sooner than later has been gaining steam after a surprise upgrade by Moody's last week.
