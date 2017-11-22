Rural India's conundrum

Late last month, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government approved a Rs 110 per quintal increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat and a Rs 200 per quintal increase in MSP of pulses. The increase in pulse MSP did not deviate much from the past few year’s trend-line, but the hefty increase in wheat MSP raised many eyebrows. This was the biggest increase in MSP of this critical crop in the past three years of the Modi government and among the steepest in the past six years. Depending on which pricing formula economists adopt, ...