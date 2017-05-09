S Chand & Company slips below IPO price after listing at 5% premium on BSE

The stock slipped to Rs 658, after listing at Rs 707, a 5% premium against its issue price of Rs 670

(S Chand) has listed at Rs 707, a 5.5% premium against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 670 per share, on the On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 700, a 4.4% higher against its issue price. However, it slipped to Rs 658, below its issue price on and after few minutes of its



At 10:13 am; the stock was trading at Rs 667, down 0.42% as compared to its price. A combined 5.95 million shares have changed hands on the counter on and so far.



The Rs 728-crore of company S Chand and Company has garnered 59 times subscription. The 7.68-million share offering had received bids for 457 million shares, worth around Rs 30,000 crore.



The institutional investor portion was been subscribed 44 times, retail portion has been subscribed six times and high-net worth individual quota had subscribed 205 times, data provided by stock exchanges showed.



Majority of the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to prepay/repay the loans acquired by the company and its subsidiaries.



S. Chand is one of the leading content Company in India. It has a strong presence in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools with increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India.



S. Chand operates in three segments i.e. K-12, higher and early learning segments, delivering content, solutions and services across the lifecycle. These segments contributed 72.5%, 23.8% and 3.2%, respectively to the consolidated revenue in FY16.



The publishing business is highly seasonal in nature. The company derives around 75% of its annual revenue in Q4 quarter, with March month contributing around 40% of the top-line, Choice Broking said in an note.



One of the positive aspects of the issue is that the private equity investor Everstone Capital Partners II LLC will continue to hold 13.9% stake in the company post issue (from 32.3% pre-issue), it added.

