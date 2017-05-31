S&P BSE Auto, Nifty Auto index hit new high

Company 22/05/2017 30/05/2017 LTP % chg* % chg# Ashok Leyland 85.95 93.50 95.05 1.7 10.6 M & M 1307.05 1362.00 1433.02 5.2 9.6 Bharat Forge 1064.35 1143.90 1156.80 1.1 8.7 Maruti Suzuki 6699.55 7146.80 7205.05 0.8 7.5 Tata Motors-DVR 265.10 286.75 284.70 -0.7 7.4 Tata Motors 448.40 481.45 478.65 -0.6 6.7 Hero Motocorp 3564.50 3739.50 3735.15 -0.1 4.8 Eicher Motors 27223.65 28336.25 28374.00 0.1 4.2 Motherson Sumi 432.65 446.20 446.25 0.0 3.1 TVS Motor Co. 526.55 540.45 538.75 -0.3 2.3 MRF 64291.70 65218.55 65400.00 0.3 1.7 Bosch 23119.60 23464.85 23450.00 -0.1 1.4 Cummins India 929.70 931.25 941.70 1.1 1.3 Exide Inds. 230.50 227.55 231.20 1.6 0.3 Amara Raja Batt. 880.30 864.35 874.30 1.2 -0.7 Apollo Tyres 233.30 228.45 229.10 0.3 -1.8 Bajaj Auto 2912.50 2846.25 2856.15 0.3 -1.9 *% Change over May 30, 2017 #% Change over May 22, 2017

Shares of automobiles companies were in focus with the (24,293) and index (10,919) hitting their respective record highs on the bourses on Wednesday in intra-day trade after strong rally in automobiles and auto related companies.(M&M), Ashok Leyland, Exide Industries, Cummins India, Bharat Forge and Maruti Suzuki India, from the auto index, were up in the range of 1% to 6%, as compared to Sensex and Nifty 50 index, which trading flat at 11:17 am.The and index were up 1% each, up for the seven straight trading sessions. Since May 23, auto indices have outperformed the market by surging almost 6% against 2% rise in the benchmark indices. Ashok Leyland, M&M, Bharat Forge, and Tata Motors have gained between 7% and 11% during the period.rallied 6% to Rs 1,449 on BSE in intra-day today, after the company said the outlook for 2017-18 (FY18) is much more robust with a favourable domestic and global backdrop.Expectation of good monsoons, higher rural incomes and, a government thrust in agricultural and rural sectors is likely to push tractor demand up in Q1FY18 by driving positive sentiment in the larger rural economy, it added.On the global front too, demand backdrop is expected to be favourable with most forecasts pegging global output and trade higher in 2017 and 2018 as compared to the recent past, the company said.hit a new high of Rs 7,238, up 1.3% on BSE in intra-day trade. Since April 27, the stock rallied almost 13% after reported a good set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2017. On comparison, the Sensex was up 4% during the period.Analysts at HDFC Securities remain positive on the Maruti Suzuki growth story on the back of strong volume growth, led by consistent volume uptick of Ciaz, Brezza and Baleno, and success of Ignis, increasing ASP, led by an expanding portfolio in the premium segment, fresh capacity addition from the Gujarat facility, uptick in rural demand, supporting macro tailwinds like 7th Pay Commission payout, falling interest rates, urbanisation and growing middle class.