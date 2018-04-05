Salman's blackbuck case conviction: Being Human licensee firm's stock falls

Ventures was trading 3.4% lower at Rs 112, falling 14% from its early-morning high after media reports said the Jodhpur court found actor guilty in the 1998 Black buck poaching case.

The stock hit a high of Rs 132 in intra-day before the Court verdict. A combined 151,843 shares exchanged hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE till 11:42 am. Ventures manufactures and sells Salman Khan's brand of apparel.

Analysts say the fall is a knee-jerk reaction to the development and investors should not read much into the development.

“I think it is a knee-jerk reaction to the verdict and this was expected. Investors should not read much into the development. Though we do not track the stock very closely, the company, as per our assessment, has now diversified into other business segments as well. This augurs well for the overall business interest,” says A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital.

Mandhana Industries Limited (MIL), the Demerged Company had entered into global exclusive Brand License Agreement with “ – The Foundation” on December 23, 2010 effective from January 1, 2011 to use trademark & logo of “Being Human” for all clothes range / clothing lines.

Post approval of Scheme, MIL and The Foundation agreed to terminate the erstwhile Brand License Agreement vide Termination Agreement dated August 24, 2016 and simultaneously our Company entered into global exclusive Trademark License Agreement on the even date to design, manufacture, retail and distribute men’s wear, women’s wear and accessories under “Being Human” trademark until March 31, 2020.

The actor also endorses brands such as Thums Up, Yatra.com, soap detergent Wheel, Britannia' s Tiger biscuits, Ranbaxy' s Revital, Rotomac Pen and SF Sonic Batteries, Astral Poly Technik and CP PLUS - company engaged in manufacture of advanced camera security and surveillance solutions.