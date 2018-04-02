JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty below 10,150 mark; PSU banks slip
Sandhar Techno makes decent debut; lists 4% higher from issue price

The stock listed at Rs 346, up 4% against its issue price of Rs 332 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sandhar Technologies has made a decent debut by listing at Rs 346, 4% higher against its issue price of Rs 332 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock opened at Rs 345 on the BSE.

At 10:01 am; Sandhar Technologies was trading at Rs 344.50 on the BSE. It hit high of Rs 350 and a low of Rs 342 on the BSE so far. A combined 1.43 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.

The Rs 5,125 million initial public offer (IPO) of auto component maker Sandhar Technologies was subscribed 6.19 times. The IPO received bids for 67 million shares against the total issue size of 10.87 million shares, data available with the stock exchanges show. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 14.5 times, non institutional investors 6.39 times and retail investors 1.41 times.

The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds towards repayment of certain loan facilities and for other general corporate purposes.


