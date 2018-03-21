JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOs » News

Sebi plans amending norms for listed cos undergoing insolvency proceedings
Business Standard

Sandhar Technologies' Rs 5-bn IPO subscribed 6.2 times on final day

The price band for the IPO is Rs 327-332 per share

BS Reporter 

IPO, IPOs

Sandhar Technologies’ Rs 5.1-billion initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly five times subscription on its final day of bidding on Wednesday. Bulk of the demand came from institutional investors (subscribed 14.5 times). The portion of retail investors subscribed 1.2 times, while that of high net worth individuals subscribed 6.5 times.

Sandhar manufactures automotive components. The public offer comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3 billion and secondary share sale worth Rs 2.1 billion by GTI Capital. The price band for the IPO is Rs 327-332 per share.

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements