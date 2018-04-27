SAT adjourns RIL plea against Sebi's disgorgement order till June 20

The (SAT) on Thursday adjourned hearing in the appeal filed by Reliance Industries (RIL) against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order. The tribunal will hear the matter on June 20.

has moved against order, directing it to Rs4.5 billion made “unlawfully” by dealing in shares of its erstwhile subsidiary (RPL).

On Thursday, senior counsel and Janak Dwarkadas appeared on behalf of RIL, seeking a stay on the order.

The tribunal said it would hear both the parties on June 20.



admitted RIL’s plea in May 2017, two months after passed the order.

In March 2017, the market regulator barred from the futures and options segment for a year and asked it to settle all existing open positions. It will also have to pay 12 per cent interest on the amount since November 29, 2007.

The case dates back to 2007, when and other related entities took short positions in in the derivatives segment ahead of a large block sale in the cash segment.



The share sale caused the stock price of to dip in the cash and derivatives segments, resulting in a gain of Rs 5.13 billion.