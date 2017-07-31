SBI cuts interest rate on savings bank deposits. Will other banks follow?

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a two-tier structure on deposits. With effect from July 2017, a balance of over Rs 1 crore will earn an of 4% per annum (p.a.), while the ones with Rs 1 crore or less will earn an of Rs 3.5% p.a. The move sent the stock soaring 4% in intra-day deals to Rs 313 levels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are primary considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on saving bank deposits,” said in a release to the stock exchanges.

deposits with since June 2011, as with most other banks, earned an interest of 4%. For SBI, around 90% of the deposits came under less than Rs 1 crore category, said in an analyst concall.

Analysts have given a thumbs-up to the development as the rate of interest on deposits had not been rejigged since long. The move, they say, will benefit the bank in the long-run and aid profitability. They also expect other large banks to follow suit and slash rates on deposits.

“This is a positive move and I feel more banks, especially the large ones, will try to follow suit. A cut of 50 basis points (bps) is huge. deposit rates have not been tinkered with since long and it was about time that the banks addressed this issue given the current inflation level and the road ahead,” feels A K Prabhakar, head of research at

Earlier in 2017, the Cabinet had approved the merger of five associate banks — State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore — with

The merger with the associate banks, experts believe, had been one of the long pending agendas. Branch rationalisation, if executed well, would be one of the key synergy benefits. Cost savings on account of treasury operations, audit, technology, etc would also lower the cost-to-income ratio in the long term, analysts had said then.

“The rate cut by the on account is a strategic move by the bank aimed at increasing profits. has an above average CASA ratio of 45.58% for the year ended March 31 2017, which shows that it has large savings pool. This move will result in increasing its net interest margins which are currently below standards at 2.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This is purely a commercial move which will boost profitability and ratios for the bank,” says Jimeet Modi, CEO,