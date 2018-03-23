SBI, Tata Motors, Bosch among 60 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

-
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ambuja Cements, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, Cummins India, Indian Oil Corporation, Lupin and Power Finance Corporation were among 60 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. At 09:36 am; the S&P BSE 500 index has fallen 1.5%, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex down 1.3% on fears of an escalating global trade war after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on the import of Chinese goods. The US President instructed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to levy tariffs on at least $50 billion in Chinese imports. Trump signed an executive memo issuing the instructions on Thursday at the White House. Within 15 days, USTR will come up with a proposed list of products that will face higher tariffs, the Bloomberg report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT Besides SBI, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank and Indian Overseas Bank from the public sector banks hit 52-week lows today. Nifty PSU Bank index has hit a fresh 52-week low of 2,716, down 3% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Union Bank of India tanked 8% to Rs 86.80 after the media report suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against an infrastructure company on the complaint of the state-owned bank. The bank's industrial finance branch had filed a complaint against M/s Totem infrastructure Limited, its promoter Tottempudi Salalith and director Tottempudi Kavita, both residents of Hyderabad, and said they are absconding. The loan was declared a non-performing asset on June 30, 2012, and the complainant said that the total amount due to the consortium was Rs 13.94 billion. The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Union Bank of India with respect to "CBI Files Rs 13.94 billion bank fraud case on Union Bank of India complaint". The reply is awaited. ENZYME.
COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE ADANI POWER 24.40 23.95 25.00 22-Mar-18 ADITYA BIR. FAS. 136.20 135.20 135.30 20-Mar-18 ADVANCE. 212.85 211.50 212.60 08-Mar-18 ALLCARGO LOGIST. 146.00 145.00 149.60 21-Mar-18 AMBUJA CEM. 225.60 223.50 227.25 27-Mar-17 ASTRA MICROWAVE 79.00 78.30 80.00 22-Mar-18 B H E L 80.55 79.50 80.93 11-Aug-17 BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 9.43 9.00 9.31 12-Mar-18 BANK OF MAHA 13.85 13.70 13.95 22-Mar-18 BHARAT ELECTRON 139.60 138.30 139.27 30-Mar-17 BOSCH 17168.95 17039.60 17250.00 22-Mar-18 C P C L 329.00 326.70 333.00 22-Mar-18 CADILA HEALTH. 371.25 361.45 373.05 06-Feb-18 CARE RATINGS 1239.95 1231.00 1241.55 22-Mar-18 CORPORATION BANK 29.50 27.20 28.25 13-Mar-18 CUMMINS INDIA 716.80 716.00 728.90 22-Mar-18 D B CORP 293.60 291.00 293.35 22-Mar-18 DENA BANK 18.65 18.00 18.05 12-Mar-18 EID PARRY 271.90 265.05 270.00 12-Apr-17 EROS INTL. MEDIA 169.75 165.65 171.00 22-Mar-18 GATEWAY DISTR. 174.45 174.00 177.65 22-Mar-18 GATI 97.50 95.60 98.80 20-Mar-18 GE SHIPPING CO 332.95 330.10 337.00 22-Mar-18 GLAXOSMI. PHARMA 2183.00 2183.00 2200.00 22-Mar-18 GODFREY PHILLIPS 802.75 792.00 795.00 08-Mar-18 GRANULES INDIA 103.00 101.30 101.95 11-Aug-17 GREAVES COTTON 115.00 112.45 112.70 18-Dec-17 H D I L 39.60 39.05 39.70 12-Mar-18 H U D C O 65.65 65.10 66.15 28-Jun-17 HIND. CONSTRUCT. 23.70 21.80 23.35 22-Mar-18 I O B 17.65 17.50 17.60 08-Mar-18 I O C L 168.10 165.55 169.55 22-Mar-18 IDFC BANK 48.00 47.90 48.00 08-Mar-18 IFCI 19.70 19.40 19.60 12-Mar-18 IL&FS TRANSPORT 62.60 58.40 64.05 22-Mar-18 INDIA CEMENTS 138.45 136.45 140.10 22-Mar-18 INDO COUNT INDS. 83.45 82.10 85.30 22-Mar-18 INOX WIND 103.00 100.00 104.90 18-Aug-17 J & K BANK 57.55 54.45 56.00 20-Mar-18 JBF INDS. 99.35 97.50 103.10 22-Mar-18 KESORAM INDS. 109.30 107.00 111.70 22-Mar-18 LAK. VILAS BANK 96.30 94.50 94.50 08-Mar-18 LUPIN 745.55 741.50 750.00 08-Mar-18 MARKSANS PHARMA 31.95 31.95 33.30 22-Mar-18 MAX INDIA 87.25 86.95 87.60 19-Mar-18 MCLEOD RUSSEL 138.50 137.40 139.15 22-Mar-18 NAVKAR CORPORAT. 149.70 147.05 150.00 21-Mar-18 NHPC LTD 25.80 25.55 26.10 21-Mar-18 POWER FIN. CORPN. 85.55 84.50 84.60 19-Mar-18 PTC INDIA FIN 25.15 24.90 25.55 22-Mar-18 RELIANCE NAV. ENG 28.75 28.30 30.00 22-Mar-18 ST BK OF INDIA 235.00 234.50 241.00 22-Mar-18 TATA COFFEE 114.90 113.90 116.50 22-Mar-18 TATA MOTORS 332.00 330.20 332.55 19-Mar-18 TATA MOTORS-DVR 187.00 185.40 186.95 19-Mar-18 TEXMACO RAIL 80.75 78.55 82.60 22-Mar-18 TITAGARH WAGONS 110.35 105.00 105.00 11-Aug-17 TRIDENT 61.10 60.90 61.35 22-Mar-18 TRIVENI TURBINE 101.50 101.15 103.60 22-Mar-18 UNION BANK (I) 87.95 86.90 87.10 12-Mar-18 WELSPUN INDIA 58.80 58.00 58.40 20-Mar-18
