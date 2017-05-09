SBI to issue FPO/QIPs to raise funds, expand base

The country's largest lender SBI
on Tuesday said it plans to raise funds from capital markets
in the current fiscal but did not specify the amount.
State Bank
of India, which last month merged with itself five associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank, will raise funds through follow-on public offer/qualified institutional placement to expand business.
It has sought applications from merchant bankers for managing the issue.
"The bank
intends to tap capital markets
via a QIP/FPO. The issue size may vary based on various factors including but not limited to management discretion and the decision of the shareholders," SBI
said in a public notice.
The bank
said it proposes to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers with requisite experience who together will be designated as Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs).
SBI
has already taken board approval for raising up to Rs 15,000 crore through various means public offer and overseas issuance of shares
during the current fiscal.
In a stock exchange filing, the bank
said a general meeting of the shareholders of SBI
will be held on June 15 to elect four Directors to the Central Board of the bank.
Meanwhile, the government will continue to support public lenders based on requirements as was announced by the Finance
Minister in his Budget speech, said an official.
In the Budget 2017-18 speech on February 1, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley announced capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal.
"In line with the Indradhanush road map, I have provided Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation of banks in 2017-18. Additional allocation will be provided, as may be required," Jaitley had said.
SBI's stock closed at Rs 296, down 0.89 per cent, on BSE.
