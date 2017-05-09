SBI to issue FPO/QIPs to raise funds, expand base

The country's largest lender on Tuesday said it plans to raise funds from capital in the current fiscal but did not specify the amount.

State of India, which last month merged with itself five associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank, will raise funds through follow-on public offer/qualified institutional placement to expand business.

It has sought applications from merchant bankers for managing the issue.

"The intends to tap capital via a QIP/FPO. The issue size may vary based on various factors including but not limited to management discretion and the decision of the shareholders," said in a public notice.

The said it proposes to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers with requisite experience who together will be designated as Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs).

has already taken board approval for raising up to Rs 15,000 crore through various means public offer and overseas issuance of during the current fiscal.

In a stock exchange filing, the said a general meeting of the shareholders of will be held on June 15 to elect four Directors to the Central Board of the

Meanwhile, the government will continue to support public lenders based on requirements as was announced by the Minister in his Budget speech, said an official.

In the Budget 2017-18 speech on February 1, Minister Arun Jaitley announced capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal.

"In line with the Indradhanush road map, I have provided Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation of banks in 2017-18. Additional allocation will be provided, as may be required," Jaitley had said.

SBI's stock closed at Rs 296, down 0.89 per cent, on BSE.