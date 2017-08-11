SBI tumbles as much as 5.9% post Q1 results as bad loans soar

The nation's biggest lender fell as much as 5.9% to Rs 279 after provisions for soared.



The public- sector lender posted a 20% fall in first-quarter profit on a standalone basis. Net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries, fell to Rs 2,006 crore in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 2,521 crore a year earlier.



Gross increased to Rs 1.88 lakh crore from Rs 1.12 lakh crore and net jumped to Rs 1.07 lakh crore from Rs 58,277 crore on sequential basis.Gross as a percentage of total loans rose to 9.97% at end-June from 6.90% at March-end and 6.94% a year earlier.Standalone net interest income (NII) of increased 22% (y-o-y) to Rs 17,606.01 crore from Rs 14,437.31 crore. Fresh slippages for including associates stood at Rs 26,249 crore in Q1FY18.At 2:00 pm, the scrip was trading 4% lower at Rs 284 as against 1.1% fall in S&P BSE It hit a high and low of Rs 302.8 and Rs 279 respectively.