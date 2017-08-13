Scales tilt in favour of large stocks

Last week’s market crash saw the mid and smallcap companies bleed more than the largecap stocks. The fall further widened the recent outperformance of the blue-chip-oriented Sensex over the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices seen in recent months. Since May, Sensex’s returns have been 480 basis points (bps) more than the BSE MidCap index, and 652 bps more than the BSE SmallCap index. Experts said the outperformance is likely to continue as the markets enter a turbulent phase amid flaring geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the US. Also, largecaps ...