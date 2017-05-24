TRENDING ON BS
Schemes in Rs 10,000-crore AUM club double

The gains in the markets along with robust inflows have seen several schemes gain size

Chandan Kishore Kant 

The Rs 19-lakh crore mutual fund industry now has a dozen schemes with assets under management (AUM) of more than Rs 10,000 crore. About a year ago, there were only six schemes with assets of Rs 10,000 crore or above. The gains in the markets over the past one year along with robust inflows have seen several schemes gain size.  

It is interesting to note that not long ago, there were only two schemes — HDFC Equity and HDFC Top 200 — which made the cut. SBI ETF Nifty 50, SBI Bluechip Fund and ICICI Prudential Focused Bluechip have entered the Rs 10,000-crore AUM club in the past one year. The two schemes managed by SBI MF, along with Kotak Select Focus Regular Fund, have seen their assets more than double in the past one year.

Graph

