Seafood exporters hit hard with rupee rising against dollar

-
ALSO READSeafood body to tell EU of steps taken on shipment quality Demonetisation hits seafood exporters as fears of order cancellation grow New Trump order might hit India's shrimp export US cut in anti-dumping duty on shrimps to boost exports Rupee may weaken to 68-69 levels by December 2017. Here's why
-
"The appreciating rupee has added to the woes when the key importing countries like European Union (EU) and US are adopting non-tariff barriers like increased inspections, undue detentions to discourage imports into their countries," said an exporter.
Last year, the EU had enhanced its norm for testing samples from at least 10 per cent of the consignments earlier to 50 per cent. Then testing norms were revised by the EU in the aftermath of results of analytical tests undertaken by official control laboratories. The tests had demonstrated that the level of compliance of aquaculture products from India with regard to presence of residues of chloramphenicol, tetracycline, oxy-tetracycline, chlortetracycline and metabolites of nitrofurans were unsatisfactory.
The Donald Trump government's inward looking policies to create jobs in the US and to give level playing field to their domestic industries is also taking a toll on the Indian exports, the exporter added.
The rupee closed at 64.2750 a dollar at fresh 20-month high, up 0.25 per cent from its Monday's close of 64.44.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU