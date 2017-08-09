Sebi action on shell companies: Long road to exit for 2.7 million investors

Shareholders who want to exit from the 331 “shell” companies in which has been restricted may have to wait for months because surveillance rules related to them are rigorous. Of the 331 companies, 161 companies — with a retail shareholder base of 2.7 million and public ownership of Rs 9,000 crore — were actively traded until Monday. As punitive action, the stock exchanges, on the direction of the Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi), has put these companies in Grade VI of the (GSM), where is allowed only on the first Monday of every month.

Also, the buyers have to stump up three times the value of the trade as ‘additional surveillance deposit (ASD)’, which is locked in for three months. More importantly, upward movement is permitted in these and circuit filters of that particular stock are applicable on the lower side. For instance, JKumar Infraprojects, currently on the shell company list, has a circuit filter of 20 per cent and its shares closed at Rs 283.7 on Monday.

IN DEEP FREEZE: The wait could be excruciatingly long for lakhs of in companies that have been put in Grade VI. Buyers will have to bid for JKumar shares in the range between Rs 227 (lower circuit) and Rs 283.7 (Monday’s close). Also, an investor who wants to buy shares worth Rs 10,000 will have to provide an of Rs 30,000. “The wait could be over a year if want to sell shares in some of these companies. There will be only sellers because the image of the companies has become bad. No buyer would want to pay a 200 per cent margin and buy shares of these companies. However, there are 10-12 genuine companies that have got added to the list. Hopefully, relaxation will be given to them soon,” said SP Tulsian, founder, Premium Investments. Given the negative sentiment created around these suspect shell companies, market players say there may not be buyers even at the lower circuit on September 4, when the window opens.