Sebi appoints EY, Deloitte for joint audit of NSE brokers

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has ordered a joint forensic audit to establish collusion between brokers and officials of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the co-location controversy. The regulator has appointed two audit firms — EY and Deloitte India — to conduct a forensic audit in the matter. “The firms have been mandated to examine and to ascertain if brokers and their clients made any profit by gaining preferential access to the co-location (colo) facility of the NSE,” said a source with direct knowledge of ...